KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 86-year-old man.

Authorities say Donald Miller walked away from his home on Rose Avenue in Mount Vernon around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday and has not returned.

Miller is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Officials say Miller suffers from dementia and there are concerns for his safety.