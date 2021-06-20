Officials searching for 85-year-old man missing from south Columbus

Authorities say Charles Fleming drove away from his home on Smith Road in south Columbus around 12 a.m. Sunday and has not returned.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 85-year-old man.

Fleming is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a jean jacket, and a black baseball cap.

Authorities say Fleming has Alzheimer's disease and needs medication that he does not have with him.

Fleming is driving a gray 2005 Ford F-250 with an Ohio license plate number of DPC1824, according to the sheriff's office. .