WATCH: Officials detail what to expect at Nationwide Arena as concerts resume

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials are discussing what fans can expect when the first concert since the pandemic began returns to Nationwide Arena this Saturday.

Eric Church’s performance as part of ‘The Gather Again Tour’ marks the first concert hosted by the arena in 18 months. Prior to Saturday, country music stars Dan+Shay were the last to perform at the arena in March 2020.

Nationwide Arena General Manager Mike Gatto is joined for Thursday’s briefing by Cait Schumann, who serves as the vice president of ticketing for Columbus Arena Sports and Entertainment.

During the meeting, Gatto will detail what health and safety measures are being implemented, as well as what fans can expect in terms of updated protocols and procedures upon their return.

Schumann also plans to explain how the new mobile ticketing process will work.