Officer's concern leads to donation of 500 door security bars for Columbus residents

The bars will be given out to officers in the patrol, domestic violence and burglary units so they can hand them out to families when they need them.

Five hundred Columbus families are now able to feel safer in their homes thanks to the Columbus Division of Police, Lowe’s and The Starfish Assignment.

The idea originated from Columbus police officer Dan Snyder who said there were three homes broken into in his precinct in one week. One of those was a domestic violence survivor he wanted to keep safe after her abuser was removed from the home.

“The aggressor did not live there, the victim was extremely concerned that they would return, specifically the back door was the thing they were concerned about,” Snyder said.

Snyder reached out to the Starfish Assignment, which is a non-profit organization that connects officers with needs in the communities they serve, with the idea of making door security bars available for officers.

The Starfish Assignment coordinated with Lowe’s to purchase 450 door security bars. Lowe’s then donated an additional 50 bars.