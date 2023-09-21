Police: 2 officers injured after vehicle struck cruiser near John Glenn Columbus airport

Police said a silver Hyundai sedan ran a red light and struck the cruiser.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two officers with the Columbus Division of Police were injured after their cruiser was struck by a vehicle near John Glenn Columbus International Airport late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight Wednesday, police said two officers were inside a cruiser driving eastbound on East 5th Avenue approaching Interstate 670 when a silver Hyundai sedan ran a red light and struck the cruiser.

The vehicle left the scene in the area of East 5th Avenue and Stelzer Road and police have not located the vehicle or driver.

Two officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and were released.

No arrests have been made.

Police dispatchers initially told 10TV that the Hyundai involved in the crash was stolen. The spokesperson did not clarify in the updated statement whether the vehicle was still believed to be stolen.

Police did confirm that an officer was struck by a stolen vehicle in a separate incident in east Columbus around the same time as the crash.