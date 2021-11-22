Officer stops north Columbus bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police lieutenant was able to stop a robbery in a north Columbus bank Monday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, Columbus police said 29-year-old Robert Chitwood entered a Huntington Bank at 4466 North High Street just after 1 p.m. and demanded money from the teller.
The lieutenant, who was also in the bank in plainclothes, said he threw Chitwood down after the would-be robber turned around. Chitwood threw the money and surrendered.
"This is what you're trained to do. I mean, this is why you become a police officer, to stop robberies and homicides and everything else," the lieutenant said in a YouTube video.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police said Chitwood was also driving a stolen vehicle out of Cincinnati. He was also in possession of a stolen check that he forged to himself that belonged to the owner of the stolen vehicle.