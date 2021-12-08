Police: US Marshals deputy injured, suspect dead in southeast Columbus shooting

A call came into Columbus police reporting an officer being shot at approximately 9:17 a.m. in the 2700 block of Fourseasons Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A U.S. Marshals deputy was injured and a suspect is dead following a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Thursday morning.

A call came into Columbus police at approximately 9:17 a.m. reporting the federal agent being shot in the 2700 block of Fourseasons Drive.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting and what led to a suspect being injured are unclear at this time.

The officer was taken to Grant in stable condition. The suspect was critically injured and taken to Mount Carmel East, where they later died.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist at the scene.