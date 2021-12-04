Police: Suspect shot dead after exchanging gunfire with officers inside St. Ann's ER

The shooting happened inside the emergency room at the hospital, according to Westerville police.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A man was killed after an exchange of gunfire with police and hospital security inside Mount Carmel St. Ann's Monday afternoon.

Westerville police said the suspect, who was at the hospital being treated for a medical issue, had warrants out for domestic violence weapons charges.

It's unclear what led to the gunfire inside the ER and how the suspect obtained the firearm, police said.

No other injuries occurred inside the hospital as a result of the shooting.

Westerville police said the building is secure and the hospital is accepting patients.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.