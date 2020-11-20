Female suspect shot by police after attempted robbery in east Columbus

Police responded to a reported robbery at a Walgreens on East Livingston Avenue around 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after an officer-involved shooting on the east side of Columbus Thursday evening.

According to Columbus police, they responded to the Walgreens in the 1000 block of East Livingston Avenue on a reported robbery attempt around 7 p.m.

Police say a robber victim was approached by a female suspect who demanded money. The victim was able to go inside the Walgreens where a clerk called the police.

When police arrived at the scene, they located the female suspect. According to police, there was an 'altercation' between the suspect and officers that ended with two officers firing shots at the suspect.

The suspect was hit in the lower part of her body. She was taken to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

All officers are accounted for and are OK, according to police.