Officer injured after hit-and-run in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer was injured during a hit-and-run on the southeast side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the officer was hit around 3:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Kimberly Parkway North.

The officer was directing traffic in the area and attempted to stop the car.

She was taken to Grant Medical Center and her condition is described as stable.

Witnesses told police it was a black Honda that hit the officer and drove away. Police said the car might have some front-end damage.