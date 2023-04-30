Officer injured after being bitten by dog in Hilltop neighborhood

The officer got out of his car to assist someone and was then bit by the dog.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus officer is injured after being bitten by a dog Sunday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to police.

The officer was driving through the 690 block of South Eureka Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was flagged down by someone who said there was a dog trying to attack them.

The officer got out of his car to assist and was then bit by the dog. Several officers responded to the scene and the dog was shot, according to police.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police say the dog is still alive.