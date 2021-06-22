Police: Officer fires weapon into group having altercation in South Linden

Columbus police said officers were on their way to an unrelated call when an officer heard shots coming from Cleveland Avenue and 21st Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said an officer fired at least one shot into a group of people that were having an altercation in South Linden Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. James Fuqua said police were on their way to an unrelated call when one of the officers heard shots being fired a block west of Cleveland Avenue on 21st Avenue.

The officer got out of their vehicle when they arrived to the scene and fired their weapon while the group was in the middle of an altercation.

Fuqua said witnesses told police multiple people fled the scene after officers arrived.

As of now, Fuqua said he is not aware of anyone that is injured.

Police received multiple ShotSpotter alerts coming from the scene, which Fuqua said all came in succession of each other.

Multiple people were detained at the scene, according to Fuqua.