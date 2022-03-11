x
Police: Officer shoots armed man during confrontation outside south Columbus restaurant

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police fired shots at a suspect, critically injuring him following a confrontation behind a restaurant Thursday morning. 

Just before 5:15 a.m., Deputy Chief Smith Weir said officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at Tee Jaye’s Country Place near Parsons Avenue and Hanford Street

Arriving officers found a man who was armed. Officers confronted the suspect for several minutes and police say shots were then allegedly fired at them. 

At least one officer fired shots at the man, critically injuring him, Weir said. The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No officers were injured. 

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for the latest updates. 

