Officer discharges firearm while pursuing suspected vehicle thief in west Columbus

The incident happened in the area of West Broad Street and South Ogden Avenue Thursday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus Division of Police officer discharged their firearm while attempting to arrest a suspected car thief on Thursday.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers were in the area of West Broad Street and South Ogden Avenue attempting to find a stolen vehicle out of Gahanna.

Officers were able to get the vehicle to stop at the intersection of Olive Street and South Ogden Avenue and a man got out of the driver's seat and ran.

Police said officers ran after the man and found him in a nearby alley. While trying to take the man into custody, an officer's firearm was discharged. No one was struck by the gunfire. An officer and the suspect were treated for minor injuries suffered during the chase.

The suspect was arrested for a felony warrant out of Franklin County and charges from Thursday's incident are pending.

Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Bureau are investigating the incident.

