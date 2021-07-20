ODRC provides update on inmate's death after altercation with 2 officers

The update on Tuesday will center around the findings of an administrative investigation by ODRC.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction provided an update on an inmate who died after being involved in an altercation with two officers earlier this year.

According to ODRC, two female officers were trying to remove 55-year-old Michael McDaniel from his cell at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient on Feb. 6 when he became combative.

The officers were injured during the incident and taken to a hospital where they were treated and released.

McDaniel declined to be treated but collapsed a short time later. He was pronounced dead at Mount Carmel Grove City.