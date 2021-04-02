ODOT offering free online drone courses

The Ohio Department of Transportation is offering courses aimed at helping people become FAA drone pilot certified.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People interested in taking their photography to new heights have a new opportunity to expand their skills.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is offering free online courses aimed at helping people become FAA drone pilot certified.

The official name of the exam is the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Remote Pilot Certification Exam.

Drone photography has become a popular hobby for a lot of people in recent years, but they have also become a commonplace tool for businesses.

Surveyors, bridge inspectors and news photographers use drone technology in their everyday work.

“This is a technology that a lot of people are using and it’s not going to go anywhere for a very long time,” said Amanda McFarland, a spokesperson for ODOT.

The courses cover safety features, where drones can be flown and where and when they cannot be flown.

“There are certain times that yes, you do need to be a certified pilot to fly in specific areas, specific air space, specific times and things of that nature,” McFarland said.

That is especially true, McFarland explained, for those people flying a drone for business purposes.

Anyone interested in taking one of ODOT’s free online courses must be 16-years-of-age or older.

