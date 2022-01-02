ODOT crews prepare for forecasted winter storm; ask drivers to avoid roads

ODOT says there is no way to treat roads ahead of a freezing rain storm and, once the roads are treated, the materials can be easily washed away.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid traveling Wednesday through Friday in preparation for a winter storm that’s projected to hit the state.

The announcement comes a day after the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch throughout the state and a Winter Storm Warning for parts of northern Ohio, both set to take effect late Wednesday.

In central Ohio, potential sleet could turn to freezing rain on Thursday. These conditions pose the largest threat for Ohio Department of Transportation crews, according to a release. That's because ODOT says there is no way to treat roads ahead of a freezing rain storm and, once the roads are treated, the materials can be easily washed away.

“We are encouraging Ohioans to avoid any unnecessary trips during the storm to help give all of our road crews room to work,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “For those who must travel, please be safe and take it slow, giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation is responsible for treating more than 43,000 lane miles across the state. Crews hope to keep the average traffic speed on primary routes back to within 10 miles per hour of the posted speed limit within two hours of the storm ending.