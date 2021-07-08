ODNR: Ohio firefighters head to northern California to help battle wildfires

The firefighters are all from the Division of Forestry, which is headquartered in Athens, Franklin and Ross counties.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry announced Thursday that three firefighters will be sent out to help battle wildfires in northern California.

The firefighters are all from the Division of Forestry, which is headquartered in Athens, Franklin and Ross counties. ODNR will also send a fire engine to help with fire suppression.

According to a release, fire engines and firefighters were sent to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan to help in the spring and early summer.

Crews and overhead staff are normally assigned for two weeks but could be extended depending on the situation, ODNR said.