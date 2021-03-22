ODNR: Kayaker missing on Paint Creek River in Ross County

x
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is searching for a kayaker who went missing on the Paint Creek River Sunday evening.

ODNR says a man was reported missing at the river shortly before 6 p.m.

Crews have ended the search for the evening but will resume their search on Monday morning. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to ODNR.

ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories. Visit watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/lifejackets to learn more.