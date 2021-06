According to the agency, the converters were stolen from vehicles parked at boat ramps around Alum Creek State Park.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said it is investigating after receiving multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the last week.

According to the agency, the converters were stolen from vehicles parked at boat ramps around Alum Creek State Park. ODNR says the thefts have taken place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The agency also announced more officers will be patrolling the targeted areas.