Local News

ODNR develops plan to combat excessive aquatic vegetation in Indian Lake

ODNR says there has been an unprecedented amount of growth since 2021.
Credit: Kevin Campbell

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has developed a plan to address the surge of aquatic vegetation growing in Indian Lake.

ODNR says there has been an unprecedented amount of growth since 2021. While some aquatic vegetation is good, too much of it can lead to more serious problems such as low oxygen levels in the water. The process can kill fish and other aquatic animals.

To remove some of the vegetation, ODNR says it will have three harvesters dedicated to Indian Lake during the 2022 season. It will also be operating a transport barge to increase harvester efficiency.

The ODNR boat spray will also be deployed to provide targeted chemical applications to stop nuisance vegetation.

The state agency is also hiring additional staff to operate harvesters and other support equipment. Anyone interested in applying should contact the park's office.

To read more about ODNR's plan, click here.

