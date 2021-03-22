ODNR: Body of kayaker missing in Paint Creek River recovered

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has recovered the body of a man who disappeared while kayaking on the Paint Creek River in Ross County over the weekend.
Mark Stephens, 46, was last seen just before 6 p.m. Sunday while kayaking with friends when he disappeared under the water.
Crews with ODNR had been searching the river since that night before finding Stephens' body on Thursday.
A spokesperson with ODNR said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories. Visit watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/lifejackets to learn more.