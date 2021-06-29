ODNR advises people to take down birdfeeders amid mysterious disease killing birds

Ohioans are being asked to cease feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded and to clean feeders and birdbaths with a 10% bleach solution.

Amid a mysterious disease that is killing birds across Ohio, state wildlife leaders have put out guidelines to residents to help stop the spread.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is advising the public to take down and clean bird feeders and birdbaths with 10% bleach solution, particularly if they are seeing sick/dead birds in their area.

Last week, ODNR said they have received several calls this month about dead birds across central Ohio.

The National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, received specimens from the ODNR Division of Wildlife in hopes of finding an answer to what is causing the sudden death in these birds.

Despite the coincidence with the Brood X cicada emergence and the reports of dying birds, Ohio wildlife officials said that it is very unlikely that the cicadas are causing the birds to get sick.

However, if you were to spray a pesticide on the cicadas, then the birds could possibly get sick. But the source of the bird deaths is unlikely to be pesticide-related due to the nature of the cases called in from many other locations.

The public is encouraged to call 1-800-WILDLIFE to report any of these sick and dying birds. You can also click here to submit a report. Knowing the species of the bird and the timeline of the bird's illness or death is also useful information to submit.

Here are guidelines from the ODNR to help stop the spread of the bird disease in the state: