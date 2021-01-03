ODJFS director to step down

Henderson was appointed to lead the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services by Gov. Mike DeWine in January 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimberly Henderson, the director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, is stepping down.

Henderson is recently married and she and her husband are moving to North Carolina.

On March 8, Matthew Damschroder will start as the interim director for ODJFS as a nationwide search to fill the position is conducted for a permanent replacement.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Henderson will serve as a senior adviser to ODJFS until her last day on April 30.

"I know ODJFS will be in great hands under Director Damschroder's leadership," Henderson said during a press conference on Monday.

"I'm headed to North Carolina in May but Ohio will always be my home," said Henderson, who is a Columbus native.

Damschroder is the current director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services (DAS).