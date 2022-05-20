Franklin County DUI Task Force setting up sobriety checkpoints in Hilliard

The checkpoints will be on Hilliard-Rome Road and Cemetery Road.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Franklin County DUI Task Force is setting up two sobriety checkpoints Friday night in Hilliard.

The checkpoints will be on Cemetery Road west of Outer Street from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Hilliard-Rome Road at Richlanne Drive from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Hilliard Division of Police is one of 26 law enforcement agencies in Franklin County that make up the task force.

"We're often asked why we announce these events. Not only is it the law, but we believe it could be information that encourages residents to make smart decisions that save lives," Hilliard police wrote on Facebook.