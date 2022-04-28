No deal: Nurses at odds with Wexner Medical Center over contracts

Members of The Ohio State University Nurses Organization rallied outside President Kristina Johnson's office calling for better pay and safer work conditions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a demonstration and a heated meeting, no deal was reached, and Ohio State University's Nurses Organization is still at odds with the Wexner Medical Center over contracts.

About 100 of the union rallied on Thursday calling for an end to what they said is inadequate pay, exhausting work schedules, and unsafe conditions.

Peggy Ripley, a staff nurse said, "This job means everything to me. It's been my whole life, but Ohio State is making that more and more difficult."

The group marched to Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson's office. They didn't get a chance to speak with Johnson directly, but they left a letter requesting a solution.

"Right now, the employer hasn't moved the top of the pay range for over 9 years, so that means nurses at the top of the pay range haven't received a raise in over 9 years," said Rick Lucas, president of the Ohio State University Nurses Organization and vice president of the Ohio Nurses Association.

He said since December 2020, the university has lost 400 nurses. In 2021, he said, for every nurse that OSU hired, two nurses quit.

In a statement, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said:

"The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center respects our nurses’ rights to demonstrate peacefully during personal time. Our leaders are committed to reaching an agreement with our nurses that creates the best environment for patient care and offers market-competitive opportunities for all. Progress is only made at the negotiating table. We’re focused on meaningful, constructive dialogue with the ONA that will greatly advance our mutual interests, including the retention and recruitment of highly qualified nurses. We’re proud that the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is a preferred employer in central Ohio and was recently named by Forbes among the best large healthcare employers in the nation. Our outstanding nurses play a key role in that honorable distinction."

Lucas said an investment in nursing is an investment in patient care.

"They leave their shift and cry in their car. They cry in their cars before they come to work, and we're just torn between wanting to serve the community and being able to take care of our patients." he said.