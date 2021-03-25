Not happy with your internet? Here's how you can tell the FCC

For the first time, the FCC has launched a way for people to report their personal broadband experience and how slow it may be.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Frustrated with your internet service? The FCC wants to hear from you.

For the first time, they are taking personal stories of connectivity issues around the country.

Here in the Buckeye State, it's estimated that a million people lack access to high-speed internet. That's according to InnovateOhio.

So in a day where everything we do depends on fast internet – many are literally left out.

Waywah Gee works from home in Plain City. He shared the link to the new FCC form you can fill out to describe your experience in his community's Facebook group. He said for him, it's about advocating for more reliable internet options besides Spectrum.

Now is your chance to share your internet speeds with the @FCC -- it just launched a "consumer complaint center." This -- an effort to get a more accurate picture of connectivity. #10TV #Consumer10 https://t.co/dikx6QhXmX — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) March 25, 2021

"If you look on the FCC broadband maps, you have two other choices that are above 25 megabits which would account as highspeed broadband internet and those two other options are satellite, and working from home if there's a cloud or a storm, you can't reliably work with satellite," he explained.

To expand high-speed internet in Ohio, Lt. Gov.Jon Husted, the founder and director of InnovateOhio, says he and Gov. Mike DeWine have asked the legislature to approve $290 million to invest in broadband here.

He said until now, we've been relying on internet service providers telling us where that service is and isn't.



"We have up-to-date maps based on their reporting,” he said and pointed to a northwest part of the state on one of the maps. “As you see right here this is what the coverage is supposed to be for Ohio for high-speed internet. But I was up in this part of the state last week up where I grew up in rural northwest Ohio, talking to individual customers you see are supposed to be covered here but they say they don't have it."

Waywah Gee in Plain City says he filled out the FCC broadband complaint form as soon as heard about it. For him - it's about having reliable internet service options. Where he lives there's really only 1, the other 2 are satellite. #10TV pic.twitter.com/TycYKDh3r0 — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) March 25, 2021