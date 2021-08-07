'Not a decision we took lightly': Mount Carmel cites concern over Delta variant for new COVID vaccine requirement

All employees are expected to be vaccinated by the end of the year, or risk termination.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mount Carmel Health System became the first hospital system in central Ohio on Thursday to announce it is requiring all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

When 10TV reached out asking about the vaccination rate earlier this week, a Mount Carmel spokesperson said, “We estimate nearly 70 percent of our staff are vaccinated.”

“I actually think that the number of those vaccinated is currently higher than that but we have not been keeping track and asking up to now,” said Lorraine Lutton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Carmel Health System. “Our first step will be to determine how many people have been vaccinated and then to encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

When asked what the conversation was like among leadership to arrive at this decision, Lutton said, “It’s not a decision we took lightly.”

“It's not a decision we took lightly. We have as one of our core values, safety. We believe patient safety is of the upmost importance and feel strongly that the vaccines are safe.” - Lorraine Lutton - President & Chief Executive Officer of Mount Carmel Health System #10TV — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) July 8, 2021

She said they believe the vaccines have been proven to be safe, and they are concerned about the Delta variant.

“Our patients and their loved ones really expect us to have vaccinated our colleagues,” she said.

Lutton said it’s estimated there are 12,000 employees and volunteers who make up the health system, serving hundreds of thousands of people every year.

She said the response has been going well, so far.

“In fact, a number of our colleagues are already starting to get vaccinated and make their appointments so we’re excited about that,” Lutton said.

Where other hospital systems stand: