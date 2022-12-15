Northwestern Ohio deputy killed in Pickaway County crash

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at the intersections of state Route 56 and

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A northwestern Ohio deputy was killed in a crash in Pickaway County on Thursday.

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received a call about a crash at the intersection of state Route 56 and state Route 104.

A man driving a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Route 56 around 11 a.m. At the same time, Wyandot County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Kin was driving north on Route 104 with an inmate in the vehicle.

The two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Routes 56 and 104, just west of Circleville.

Deputy Kin was flown to Grant Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The man driving the Dodge Ram was taken to Grant Medical Center and his condition is described as stable. A 4-year-old girl, who was also in the truck, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. The sheriff's office did not say what her condition was.

The inmate in the deputy's van was taken to OhioHealth Berger Hospital and is still in custody.

"Sheriff Hafey and the rest of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our condolences to the family of Deputy Daniel Kin. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Deputy Kin’s family and the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office," the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Kin joined the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office in October 2021. Before that, he worked in Seneca County.