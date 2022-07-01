Northwest Columbus woman makes history on Franklin County board

Marci Straughter is the first person with developmental disabilities to ever have a seat on the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marci Straughter says she’s often described as the Energizer Bunny.

And one look through some of the pictures and awards she has on display in her home explains exactly why. She has long been an advocate for people with developmental disabilities.

“I like helping people with disabilities, encouraging them to go after their goals and dreams because it happened to me,” Straughter said.

Straughter has hydrocephalus, otherwise known as water on the brain. That has led to 14 surgeries throughout her life. She also struggles with epileptic seizures. But as she puts it – everybody has a disability in some way.

“I’m lucky enough to have had a great family, great friends, great co-workers and everything,” she said.

Her advocacy work has paid off with awards and recognition already. But now, she is making history.

This week, Straughter was appointed to the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She is the first ever person to receive services from the agency to also sit on the board.

“(Marci) has been an outstanding advocate for herself and for other folks who have developmental disabilities, and it’s been a joy to know her over the years,” said FCBDD Superintendent and CEO Jed Morison. “We’ve never had a person who is actually served by the board, so we think it’s very important to have that perspective, so we’re very excited about bringing Marci on.”

This appointment isn’t a first for Ohio, but only a handful of other county boards have members who also are served by the disabilities system.

“It’s very important to have a diverse, inclusive board, and what better way to have a person who has a developmental disability serving on our board to provide that perspective, which I think will be helpful for board members, will be helpful for us as staff, will be helpful for those we serve throughout the community,” Morison said.

The Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities provides educational, employment and support services to both children and adults with developmental disabilities. Straughter said she’s been receiving services since 2010, so she is thrilled to now be able to have a say in those services.

“I get to make a difference,” she said. “I get to help people. I get to have a voice and spread it and help people with disabilities, show them how people with disabilities feel and how we live every day, and me being on this board, they can have somebody that’s lived it.”