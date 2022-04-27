‘We’re not going to be run out of our community’: Northland residents express concern over recent gun violence

Near 161 in north Columbus, a Roosters location announced it was closing after two recent shootings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rubye Kyles and Judith Cockrell are neighbors in the Northland area of Columbus. They say a lot has changed along 161 -- not far from their homes.

“As a resident, I feel concerned because we've been seeing a lot of gun violence on 161 in the Northland area,” said Cockrell.



Days ago, a Roosters restaurant on East Dublin Granville Road announced it was closing for good after two shootings in as many months. One of the shootings was deadly.



On Tuesday, a barbershop employee was killed in a shooting while on the job on North Meadows Boulevard.



“I was feeling a lot of shock, and then I was feeling sad for the individual who chose that as a way to express their emotions and feelings,” said Cockrell.



Cockrell is the Executive Director of Elevate Northland, a non-profit founded in 2019 that provides support and resources for neighbors with diverse backgrounds.

She said she wants Northland to be a welcoming community and is heartbroken by the violence.



The Northland neighborhood is a place Columbus City Council Member Emmanuel Remy also calls home.

“As a Northland resident myself, I'm concerned as well. The bottom line is that crime has been running rampant in all of the city and the central Ohio region and we need to work closely together with our allies and partners so people realize crime is not going to be tolerated and people need to put the guns down," he said.



Cockrell said there are many community events planned this spring and summer – and that’s the better representation of their community. Those events, combined with the diverse culinary scene along 161.

Here are some events happening soon: