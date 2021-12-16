3 men charged after leading Columbus police, Ohio State troopers in 2-county chase

Seth Arnold, Daymeon Tucker and Armon McDaniel were all charged for allegedly robbing a CVS store in northeast Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified and charged the three men accused of leading officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase across two counties last week

Officers were called out to the CVS store on East Dublin-Granville Road for a reported robbery on Dec. 16.

A police helicopter pilot was able to identify and track the suspected vehicle on Interstate 71 near Weber Road.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped off, according to police.

The pilot was able to give the direction the vehicle was traveling in and a pursuit began. The suspects led police and state troopers west on I-70 into Madison County.

Police said a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy used stop sticks on the vehicle near the London exit, close to the Clark County border.

The suspects attempted to run away but were quickly caught and arrested.

Police said two guns were found outside of the vehicle and another one inside.

The following suspects were charged with aggravated robbery:

Dayemon Tucker, 23, of West Carrollton

Armon McDaniel, 19, of Dayton

Seth G.L. Arnold, 22, of Dayton