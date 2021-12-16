3 northeast Columbus robbery suspects in custody after 2-county chase

Columbus police said the suspects robbed a CVS store on East Dublin-Granville Road near Maple Canyon Road Thursday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three suspects wanted out of a robbery at a CVS in northeast Columbus are in custody after leading police and troopers on a chase through two counties.

Columbus police said the CVS store on East Dublin-Granville near Maple Canyon Road was robbed Thursday night and the suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

Police caught up to the suspected vehicle, who led police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase south on Interstate 71 and then west on I-70 into Madison County.

Law enforcement was able to stop the vehicle near the border with Clark County and the three suspects in the car ran off.

I-70 was closed briefly while officers and troopers took the three suspects into custody.