3 northeast Columbus robbery suspects in custody after 2-county chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three suspects wanted out of a robbery at a CVS in northeast Columbus are in custody after leading police and troopers on a chase through two counties.
Columbus police said the CVS store on East Dublin-Granville near Maple Canyon Road was robbed Thursday night and the suspects left the scene in a vehicle.
Police caught up to the suspected vehicle, who led police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase south on Interstate 71 and then west on I-70 into Madison County.
Law enforcement was able to stop the vehicle near the border with Clark County and the three suspects in the car ran off.
I-70 was closed briefly while officers and troopers took the three suspects into custody.
It is unclear what charges they may be facing.