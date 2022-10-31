Northeast Columbus Halloween display aims to raise distract driving awareness

The display will be up through Wednesday at the corner of Stelzer and Agler roads.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Halloween display in Northeast Columbus is bringing awareness to something truly terrifying for all of us on the roadways: distracted driving and driving under the influence.

“It’s a Halloween display with a message,” said Natasha Trinity Ford, the organizer of the display.

Ford has been organizing displays about distracted driving for years.

“Drinking and driving in a car accident scene has always been a part of what we do... but it’s so realistic that’s the one scene that touches people is because it’s so realistic,” said Ford.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving says last year there were 93 drunk driving deaths on Halloween, making up about half of all driving deaths in a 24 hour period.

“We are seeing on a continuous basis people that are driving drugged, people that because of the epidemic related to opiates, we’re arresting people at various hours of the day for being impaired,” said Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it increased patrols Monday night.