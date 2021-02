Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says snow and ice are believed to have contributed to the roof's collapse.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Emergency crews responded after a roof collapsed Tuesday at a church in northeast Columbus.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says firefighters went to the Living Faith Apostolic Church in the 2100 block of Mock Road just after 3:30 p.m.

No one was inside the church when the roof collapsed and no injuries have been reported.