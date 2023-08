The Columbus Division of Police says officers were called to the 2100 block of Agler Road just after 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in northeast Columbus Tuesday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were called to the 2100 block of Agler Road just after 7 p.m.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any additional information.