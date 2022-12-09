North Linden organization marches to end gun violence, challenges others to do the same

Over the last few years, a Linden community activist has marched the streets to try and put a stop to gun violence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the last few years, a Linden community activist has marched the streets with others to try and put a stop to gun violence.

After a weekend of seven shootings in the city, Derrick Russell said he was left thinking about what more can be done.

"It just seems like we keep going in circles,” Russell said. "It's helping a few, but we ain’t hitting the mass of people.”

Out of the seven shootings that happened this past weekend, two people died. The victims included three teens, including a 14-year-old.

On Monday, Russell challenged other community activists throughout the city to work together as a part of a community outreach team.

"We're doing the same work but we seem like we're in a different world,” Russell said. “Let's come together as a collaboration and we have to be in the community at least five, seven days a week."

Russell said an outreach team like this could improve community policing.

The Columbus City Council said improving the safety of the community is something they are working on daily. During Monday night’s meeting, council members extended the City Parks Special Operation through the end of September. Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said it was supposed to end Labor Day weekend.

During the summer, Columbus Police Officers patrolled parks across the city after several shootings took place, including some that were fatal.