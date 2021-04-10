North Linden neighborhood says violence 'needs to stop' after 7-year-old shot

A 7-year-old boy is recovering after Columbus Police say he was shot in the arm, Sunday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 7-year-old boy is recovering after Columbus Police say he was shot in the arm just off Grasmere Avenue early Sunday morning.

All around Grasmere you see them; a tricycle, a trampoline. Telling signs that children live here.

Lenora Hairston has lived in North Linden since 1988. She says her neighborhood has been recently riddled with crime.

“There’s so much violence I can’t keep up with it,” she said.

She didn’t know about the 7-year-old.

Columbus police say the boy was sitting on the living room couch just before 2:00 a.m. when a dark-colored, two-door vehicle drove by and a passenger fired several shots inside.

“It needs to stop,” she said. “I don’t know how we’re going to do it but it needs to stop. It’s just too much killing.”

The “How,” she knows, consists of an answer that escapes us all.

“It’s going to be hard because people don’t want to tell what they see in case of retaliation,” she said. “People just don’t want to get involved.”