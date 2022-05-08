Police: Stolen work vehicle crashes into North Linden camera store

Police did not say how many suspects were involved in the incident or what led to the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a vehicle that was reported stolen crashed into a camera store in the North Linden area Friday morning.

Police said the car crashed into the Midwest Photo Store, located on Silver Drive, just after 4:40 a.m.

The alleged suspects stole a work vehicle and, at some point, crashed into the store, according to police. The suspects then left the scene.