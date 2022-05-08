Police: Stolen work vehicle crashes into North Linden camera store

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a vehicle that was reported stolen crashed into a camera store in the North Linden area Friday morning.
Police said the car crashed into the Midwest Photo Store, located on Silver Drive, just after 4:40 a.m.
The alleged suspects stole a work vehicle and, at some point, crashed into the store, according to police. The suspects then left the scene.
Police did not say how many suspects were involved in the incident or what led to the crash. No injuries were reported.