Driver in life-threatening condition after crash on north side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash on North High Street sent one person to the hospital in life-threatening condition Wednesday evening.
According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the driver of a vehicle hit something on North High Street just south of Hudson Street around 7:20 p.m. and the car landed on its top.
The driver was taken to Wexner Medical Center.
Columbus police at the scene say the driver experienced a medical issue at the time of the crash.
North High Street is currently shut down near the intersection of Hudson Street.