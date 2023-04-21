North Fork schools cancel classes due to potential shooting threat

Parents were informed by Superintendent Scott Hartley through a letter that the schools canceled classes out of an abundance of caution.

UTICA, Ohio — Friday classes at the North Fork Local Schools were canceled and school buses were turned around, sending students back home after a potential threat.

Parents were informed by Superintendent Scott Hartley through a letter that the schools canceled classes out of an abundance of caution. Hartley added in the letter that the decision was made because they had little information to go on and "time was slipping away."

The school was reportedly notified by someone that they overheard a couple of students talking about coming in to “shoot up” the school. The threat was reported to the Utica Police Department and the school was closed to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

According to the school, police investigated the issue and gave the all-clear. Activities in the school district are expected to continue as normal.