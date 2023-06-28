1 seriously injured in north Columbus crash involving motorcycle

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Morse and Sinclair roads.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in north Columbus on Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Morse and Sinclair roads, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The injured person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say if the injured person was the motorcyclist or someone in the other vehicle involved in the crash.

The Interstate 71 north and southbound ramps to Morse Road are shut down.