Sources: Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run belongs to Columbus police officer

Police say a woman was killed after being hit while crossing the street in the area of Morse Road and Northtowne Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sources tell 10TV that a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday morning on the city's north side belongs to a Columbus police officer.

The incident happened in the area of Morse Road and Northtowne Boulevard just after 2:40 a.m.

Police say a woman was crossing the street when she was hit by the vehicle. The driver then reportedly fled the scene.

Medics were called to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead. Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash is owned by the officer, according to sources. It was not a police cruiser.

10TV is not naming the officer whose car was reportedly involved because it is unknown who was driving the vehicle and charges have not yet been filed.