Norovirus suspected cause of sickness at Scioto County camp

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — Health officials believe the norovirus is what caused several people to get sick at a Scioto County camp over the weekend.

More than 150 people attended Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville between May 13 and 15, according to the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland.

The Scioto County Health Department said they received four or five complaints of people being sick, according to the department's administrator, Melissa Spears.

On Wednesday, the health department sent a release saying while it's not confirmed at this time, the norovirus is suspected to be behind the outbreak at the camp.

The norovirus is highly contagious and causes stomach inflammation, leading to diarrhea vomiting and stomach pain, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It spreads quickly in enclosed places like daycare centers, nursing homes, schools and cruise ships.

The virus can spread by having direct contact with an infected person, eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated or sharing utensils or cups with people who are infected.

Those who get infected can feel severely hydrated, especially young kids and the elderly.

There are no drugs that can treat the virus. The health department says someone who is infected needs to drink plenty of liquids to prevent dehydration.

The camping event was put on by volunteers and not the Girl Scouts.

10TV reached out to the health department to find out if they have received any additional reported illnesses and have not heard back yet.