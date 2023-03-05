Norfolk Southern trains first responders in event of another derailment

First responders from several different agencies learned what to do if a train hits a car or derails and has a hazmat spill like what happened in East Palestine.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wednesday marks three months since a train packed with toxic materials derailed in East Palestine.

Since then, 10TV has learned trains carrying hazardous materials often pass through central Ohio without any warning.

To help prepare first responders, Norfolk Southern is training them on best practices to keep families safe.

First responders from several different agencies learned first-hand what to do if a train hits a car or derails and has a hazmat spill like what happened in East Palestine.

“This is a great example of the training we provide so that first responders know a couple if things, what a railroad emergency might look like, how to approach it, but also so we build the relationships so when we do come on a scene, a small incident, a big incident, that they know who they are dealing with,” said Connor Spielmaker, the senior communications manager for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern hazmat managers walk the first responders through the different types of cars, and explain how to figure out what type of load is being carried, and how best to respond.

“Every fire department has access to some kind of training facility where they have cars, structures, stuff they are doing every day. They don't typically have a train they can train on, even if they have the railroad in their backyard,” Spielmaker said.

For years, Norfolk Southern has hosted training sessions like this around the country, but they add there's increased interest since the derailment in East Palestine.

“It is top of mind right now. I think fire departments are taking more advantage of these types of training, which is great and is what we want,” Spielmaker said.

Spielmaker added employees and contractors with the train company have been in East Palestine every day "making it right for the community and the surrounding area."

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said first responders got to learn on a life size training lab that gave them hands-on experience.