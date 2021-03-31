Nonprofit, local family urges putting people first in everyday conversations

One nonprofit is urging everyone to work year-round to speak in a way that makes people feel valued.

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and while the month is coming to a close, one nonprofit is urging everyone to work year-round to speak in a way that makes people feel valued.

“Kids will learn and do what they see so if their parents and their teachers and their neighbors are teaching them how to respect and treat individuals with disabilities, we’re going to grow up knowing that there’s the proper way, that’s what’s appropriate, that is the kind way to treat people,” said Lisa McCarty, early intervention manager for Easterseals of central and southeast Ohio.

Easterseals provides services to help those living with disabilities and special needs live, learn work and play.

McCarty told 10TV that using person-first language is a good place to start.

“They are a person, a child first,” she said. “The disability doesn’t define who they are. It’s just part of who they are.”

For example, McCarty explained, one would say, ‘the child with autism,’ rather than describing someone as ‘autistic.’

“You’re not a down syndrome person. You’re a person with down syndrome,” she said.

Molly Maddox, 5, is known for her smile that lights up a room, Abby Maddox, Molly’s mother told 10TV.

Molly was born with down syndrome, but that piece of her life doesn’t define who she is, Abby Maddox said.

“Kids don’t know they’re different until they’re told they’re different,” Maddox said.

That’s why, Maddox told 10TV, she’d like to see more people speak with compassion, putting people first.