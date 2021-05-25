Non-profit calls for community to face challenge of solving gun violence in Columbus

Matthew Wolf was leading a kayak tour Sunday near the scene of deadly Saturday night shooting.

Amid the rise in gun violence, a leader of a non-profit organization that's been in Columbus for seven decades said he is hopeful their mission can be a positive force for the community.

“I knew there was something more serious going on and I didn't yet know the full story,” said Matthew Wolf, the programs manager at Columbus Outdoor Pursuits.

Wolf was leading a kayak tour on the Scioto River Sunday morning when he said he saw a diver. He normally sees divers in the water helping with things like bridge inspections, but this time it was different. He saw crime tape, too.

"Our customers noticed it and we just stayed on the far side of the river,” he said.

His customers were there to take in the sights but instead would paddle by the scene of a deadly shooting.

“A reality check” - Matthew Wolf was leading a kayak tour on the Scioto River Sunday when they paddled across a crime scene. He says it’s up to our community as a whole to find a solution to stop gun violence. More at 5 #10TV pic.twitter.com/ZripExZWoE — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) May 25, 2021

Dozens of neighbors and passersby called police Saturday night. They reported noise complaints coming from a large crowd. Those reports then turned into reports of shots fired and injuries.

Police later confirmed the death of 16-year-old Olivia Hurtz. Five other teens were hurt.

Bicentennial Park, where the shooting happened, is only steps away from the Scioto River where Wolf was on that kayak with his tour group. He said it's going to take the entire community to address this challenge of gun violence.



“It's just a reality check for us all that we have to focus and put effort on these problems we can't be observers or bystanders all the time in our community. We have to put effort into these problems and help find solutions.”

As the programs manager at Columbus Outdoor Pursuits Wolf believes the non-profit can be part of the solution by continuing a mission the group has had for 70 years.

“We believe that equitable access to outdoor adventure and exercise is healthy,” he said. “These things are important for people’s mental health and we view our organization as a part of this community and that means part of the solutions to the problems we face.”

That's why they make sure cost is not a barrier for kayaking, biking, hiking and more, activities good for the mind and body.

"We know that this violence is a part of our community and we're here to stay,” he said. “And so we're going to be present here on the river all summer no matter what.”