5-year-old Columbus girl battling cancer gifted new playset

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 5-year-old Columbus girl battling cancer has a new and safe place to play thanks to the help of one non-profit organization on a mission to make a difference.

Roc Solid Foundation recently embarked on its “Play Defeats Cancer Tour.” The goal? To build one custom playset each day throughout the course of a month for children around the country fighting pediatric cancer.

That goal led volunteers to the backyard of Brianna Lee on Thursday. At just 5 years old, Brianna is fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

So, volunteers set out to build a playset in the comfort and safety of her own backyard. Staying true to their mission, the playset was completed in just one day.

Because Leukemia weakens the immune system substantially, playing in public spaces can pose a threat to children who are diagnosed; something Founder and CEO of Roc Solid, Eric Newman, knows all too well. Newman is a pediatric cancer survivor and says he founded the organization to make a positive impact in other children’s lives.

“Backyard playsets provide kids with safe, germ-free places to play, but also an escape from doctor appointments and the harsh reality of fighting cancer,” it reads in a release from the organization.