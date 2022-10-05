x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

5-year-old Columbus girl battling cancer gifted new playset

At just 5 years old, Brianna is fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 5-year-old Columbus girl battling cancer has a new and safe place to play thanks to the help of one non-profit organization on a mission to make a difference. 

Roc Solid Foundation recently embarked on its “Play Defeats Cancer Tour.” The goal? To build one custom playset each day throughout the course of a month for children around the country fighting pediatric cancer. 

That goal led volunteers to the backyard of Brianna Lee on Thursday. At just 5 years old, Brianna is fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. 

So, volunteers set out to build a playset in the comfort and safety of her own backyard. Staying true to their mission, the playset was completed in just one day.  

Credit: Roc Solid Foundation

Because Leukemia weakens the immune system substantially, playing in public spaces can pose a threat to children who are diagnosed; something Founder and CEO of Roc Solid, Eric Newman, knows all too well. Newman is a pediatric cancer survivor and says he founded the organization to make a positive impact in other children’s lives. 

“Backyard playsets provide kids with safe, germ-free places to play, but also an escape from doctor appointments and the harsh reality of fighting cancer,” it reads in a release from the organization. 

You can learn more about Roc Solid Foundation here

Credit: Roc Solid Foundation

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️ 

Related Articles