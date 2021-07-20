x
No wrongdoing found in 'CPD' skywriting by Columbus police helicopter

The flight drew sharp criticism from some local leaders.
Credit: Flight Aware
A screengrab from Flight Aware showing the track of the Columbus Division of Police helicopter on the morning of April 17, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An internal review determined there was no misconduct in a Columbus Division of Police pilot’s decision to spell out “CPD” during a helicopter flight in April. 

Columbus police officers Steven Kinsey and Gregory Kellough were on patrol April 17 when the division’s deputy chief said the pilot flew the pattern, which was then picked up on the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com

The action drew sharp criticism from local leaders, such as Columbus City Council members Elizbeth Brown and Rob Dorans, with Brown saying in part, “Let's be clear: a joyride is not essential work." 

Commander Robert Sagle, who oversees the aviation section, was called to review the incident. 

The review, released by CPD on Tuesday, found there was no misconduct, despite the “negative attention” the incident caused.  

