No credible threat found at Central Crossing High School; students, staff allowed to return

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students and staff were allowed to return to a Grove City high school on Tuesday after authorities determined a bomb threat reported to the school was not credible.

The threat was called in to Central Crossing High School, located on Big Run South Road, shortly after 9 a.m., according to a message from Principal Steve Fairs.

The Columbus Division of Fire Bomb Squad, Columbus police and Grove City police all responded to the scene. Explosive sniffing dogs from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Columbus Bomb Squad were also brought in to aid the investigation.

Students and staff were initially moved across the street to the Southwestern Career Academy and Holt Crossing Intermediate School while authorities investigated for several hours.

In an update Tuesday, Fairs said law enforcement found no credible threat in the building or surrounding area and students and staff have since returned.

Fairs added there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.

You can read the full statement from Central Crossing High School below:

At approximately 12:48 p.m. law enforcement completed an exhaustive sweep of the building (and the surrounding area) and found there to be no credible threats to building safety.

At this time, all students (to include ALC students from other high schools) and staff have returned to Central Crossing High School where they will begin lunch on an adjusted schedule.

Out of an abundance of caution, families will notice an increased law enforcement presence at the school for the rest of the day as we resume learning.

We would like to thank the Grove City Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, City of Columbus Bomb Squad and other participating agencies for their swift action during this investigation. Additionally, we would like to thank families for their patience and understanding as these agencies conducted their search.